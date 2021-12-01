Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has been wavering in the high 30s and low 40s, with even Democrats saying they weren’t sure they’d support him again should he choose to run in 2024.

But all that changed after Democrats performed far better than expected in the midterm elections. While they lost the House, there was no Red Wave. And Democrats held onto control of the Senate, where some pollsters were predicting they could have lost up to seven seats.

Now, almost three in four Democrats (71%) say Biden could win if he runs for another White House term in 2024, according to a USA Today-Ipsos poll. That’s an 11-point jump from August.

Half of the Democratic voters surveyed in the latest poll believe Biden “should be the nominee and deserves reelection.” That’s up six points from August.