Via Fox News:

MSNBC analyst Anand Giridharadas claimed that billionaires are “inconsistent” with democracy and could be outlawed while appearing on Monday’s “Morning Joe.”

Giridharadas discussed Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s latest policy changes to the social media site, including firing several employees and allowing former President Trump’s account to be reinstated. Giridharadas penned an opinion piece for the New York Times on Saturday that argued billionaires like Musk “made a strong case for abolishing themselves.”

He further made his case on the MSNBC program by insisting that billionaires only exist in the U.S. “at our collective pleasure,” suggesting it is a “policy choice” to “allow” the accumulation of such wealth.