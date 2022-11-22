Via Daily Mail:

Iran’s players refused to sing their national anthem as boos rung out from fans in the stands ahead of their first game of the Qatar World Cup against England today.

The Iranian national squad stood stony-faced as the anthem played at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday, in an apparent sign of solidarity with protests currently engulfing the country back home.

Meanwhile audible jeers and boos were heard by supporters in the crowd, who were also seen waving banners supporting the demonstrators.