Via Newsbusters:

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres just issued a statement calling for governments and tech companies to increase their censorship of alleged “disinformation” online.

Guterres called for more censorship during the Digital Transformation session of the G20 Summit on Nov. 16.

But then again, Guterres previously praised the “great achievements” of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), so it’s hardly surprising he wants restrictions on speech.

Guterres began his recent remarks by calling for a freer internet, portraying himself as a free speech advocate and noting the “harm” of “suppression of free speech.” He also called for “fewer barriers” online. So far, so good. But Guterres was quick to explain that free speech does not include supposed “disinformation.”

