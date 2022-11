Or something.

.@DeeTwoCents on @elonmusk reinstating Trump’s Twitter:

“What else do we expect from very white, privileged, cis, hetero, men protecting each other? Because we always mistake wealth & inheritance for genius…Now they can finish burning down democracy.” pic.twitter.com/QIYnZIhcsf

— Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) November 20, 2022