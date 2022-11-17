Via Daily Caller:

Multiple Democratic senators wrote to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Thursday demanding an investigation into Twitter following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media site.

The letter comes after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday there was “no basis” for an investigation into Musk’s purchase of the social media site by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), despite comments from President Biden on Nov. 9 that the deal was “worthy of being looked at” based on a $1.9 billion investment from a holding company largely owned by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia.

“In recent weeks, Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has taken alarming steps that have undermined the integrity and safety of the platform, and announced new features despite clear warnings those changes would be abused for fraud, scams, and dangerous impersonation,” the senators, led by Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, wrote to Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Lina Khan. “Twitter’s executives have dismissed key staff, scaled back internal privacy reviews, and forced engineers to take on legal liability for new changes — preventing managers and staff tasked with overseeing safety and legal compliance from reviewing the product updates.”