Via Forbes:

A 22-year-old man accused of plowing his vehicle into a group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department cadets on a run Wednesday morning has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police announced Thursday, while the status of the 25 injured cadets remains unclear.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez at 3:15 p.m. local time Wednesday, and he was not granted bail, according to a press release.

Investigators believe Gutierrez was under the influence of recreational drugs at the time of the crash, FoxLA reported, and he was traveling the wrong way as he plowed into a group of cadets in South Whittier, California, southeast of Los Angeles.

Five of the 25 injured cadets are in critical condition, including one on a ventilator, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference Wednesday.