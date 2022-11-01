Via Fox News:

President Biden’s regular trips to his home state of Delaware have cost taxpayers at least $11 million since the start of his presidency, a Fox News Digital analysis has found.

Biden has made 57 trips to Delaware, spanning all or part of 185 days, according to data from former CBS correspondent Mark Knoller.

The trips require taxpayer dollars to fund costs associated with the use of either Air Force One or Marine One, as well as security costs for the Secret Service. The president spends time in Delaware at his homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach.