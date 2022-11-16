Via Newsmax:

Oregon voters narrowly passed one of the nation’s most restrictive gun laws on Nov. 8.

But several of the state’s county sheriffs said they won’t enforce Measure 114, billed as the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, which requires people to obtain permits and complete safety training to acquire a firearm. It also calls for state police to create and maintain a searchable database of gun ownership.

The measure, which passed by fewer than 26,000 votes of nearly 1.9 million cast, also bans the sale of gun magazines from carrying more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

