Via Daily Wire:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), 82, announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election as the top Democrat in the House but will remain in Congress.

Pelosi, who emerged as a Democratic leader during the George W. Bush administration, made the announcement from the House floor in a speech that touched on democracy, diversity, and elections and that was met with regular rounds of applause by Democrats. She maintained that she would continue to represent the people of San Francisco.

“For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect,” said Pelosi.