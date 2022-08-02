Via Fox News:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent a letter to the White House to explain the need for more aggressive efforts to curb illegal immigration into the state.

The letter, addressed to President Joe Biden, accuses the administration of willfully ignoring the ongoing mass influx of illegal immigrants into the U.S. southern states.

“Your inaction has led to catastrophic consequences. Under your watch, America is suffering the highest volume of illegal immigration in the history of our country. This past year, more than 2 million immigrants tried to enter the country illegally, coming from more than 100 countries across the globe,” Abbott wrote in the Wednesday letter. “Worse yet, your failed border policies recently prompted a United Nations agency to declare that the border between the United States and Mexico is the deadliest land crossing in the world.”

Abbott announced Tuesday that he will be invoking an “invasion” clause of both the U.S. Constitution and Texas Constitution to combat ongoing, overwhelming illegal immigration in the state.