Via Daily Caller:

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent a bus of illegal migrants to the Democrat-run city of Philadelphia, according to a statement.

Abbott has already bused thousands of illegal migrants to several sanctuary cities that include Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York City. The U.S. Mexico border has experienced a record influx of migration, with over 2.3 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022.

The new fiscal year, which started in October, is already on pace for another record with over 230,000 migrant encounters.