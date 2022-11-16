Via Daily Wire:

The cost of a Thanksgiving dinner has risen 20% since last year, according to an analysis from the American Farm Bureau Association.

Costs for holiday staples such as turkey, sweet potatoes, and stuffing have surged since the same time last year when the lobbying group reported that the cost of the meal had increased 14% since 2020.

“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” Farm Bureau Chief Economist Roger Cryan remarked in a press release. “Other contributing factors to the increased cost for the meal include supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine.