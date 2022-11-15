Via Daily Wire

The U.S. men’s national soccer team redesigned its crest displayed around its base for the World Cup in Qatar, replacing the traditional red, white, and blue stripes with rainbow colors to show support for LGBTQ people.

When the team takes the field, however, they will be wearing the traditional crest with red, white, and blue stripes on their uniforms.

Photos from the team’s training facility at Al Gharrafa SC Stadium in Ar-Rayyan in Doha showed a banner with a message that read, “One Nation,” and it included a huge U.S. crest with rainbow colors, the Daily Mail reported.