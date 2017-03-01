Via Daily Wire:

The Biden administration is now offering abortion access to migrant youth, including transportation from states with abortion restrictions to other states where the procedure is legal.

The Department of Health and Human Services provided a memo to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) regarding the new changes in a memo released on Thursday regarding the abortion services.

The guidance instructs all ORR care providers to make all “reasonable efforts” to help migrant minors access abortions upon request.

“This may involve transporting a minor to a state in which abortion is lawful and available if the minor is currently in a state in which abortion is not lawful or available,” the guidance reads.