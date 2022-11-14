Via Daily Caller:

President Joe Biden pulled back his promise to codify Roe v. Wade as his first piece of legislation after the midterms on Monday, saying he doesn’t “think there’s enough votes” amid the possibility of a Republican House.

“Mr. President what should Americans expect from Congress as it relates to abortion rights after the midterms?” NBC’s Peter Alexander yelled at Biden during a question and answer period after his remarks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. Biden said he was told to call on four reporters, and this question appeared to be an unplanned fifth, yelled from the sidelines.

“I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions. I’m not going to get into more questions. I shouldn’t even have answered your question,” Biden said.

