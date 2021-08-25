Via Daily Wire:

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has plans for harsh Sharia law in Afghanistan, including public amputations and stoning, the BBC reports.

The Taliban had implemented harsh Sharia law in the 1990s when they took over in Afghanistan, but promised after the United States withdrew in 2021 that they would offer “amnesty for all.”

“His Highness Amir al-Mu’minin in a meeting with the judges: Examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists carefully. Those files in which all the Shariah conditions of Hadd and Qisas are fulfilled, you are obliged to implement Hadd and Qisas,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted on Sunday.