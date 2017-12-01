Via Fox News:

A Biden Department of Education official has claimed that “school discipline” is part of a “racist system,” blaming so-called “whiteness,” while she worked for a left-wing education organization, Fox News Digital found.

Kayla Patrick has worked at the DOE’s Office of Planning, Evaluation, and Policy Development since February 2022, according to her LinkedIn. In 2021, she said, “school discipline is a symptom of a racist and punitive system that often fails to see children as children.”

“Instead of helping students to learn and grow from mistakes, educators send them into the office, or send them home, or even sometimes call the police. And Black students are more likely to be offended, affected by that,” she said.