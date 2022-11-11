Via Newsbusters:

A climate extremist tied to billionaire George Soros was grilled online for pushing thinly veiled climate reparations as the world’s elites converge for another United Nations conference in Egypt on the environment.

World Resources Institute (WRI) President Ani Dasgupta exploited the suffering of “millions of people in vulnerable countries” to advocate for climate reparations in a New York Times Nov. 11 essay. To be absolutely clear, emphasized Dasgupta: “It’s not a matter of charity.” Soros funded the WRI’s radical support of climate reparations with $1,053,207 between 2016 and 2019. [Emphasis added].

JunkScience.com founder Steve Milloy accurately represented Dasgupta’s climate bunk on Twitter, tweeting: “Climate reparations ‘is not a matter of charity.’ That’s correct. It’s a matter of theft from US taxpayers. And it’s a matter of bribery for third world corruptocrats to keep them playing the climate hoax game.”

