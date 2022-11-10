Via Daily Caller:

The White House said they are “not sharing” what determines which reporters get to be on President Joe Biden’s pre-selected list, and refused to say why he has a list at all.

Biden held his first major press conference since January on Wednesday, and, after giving a speech about the results of the midterms, said he was “given a list” of 10 reporters to call on.

“Now, I’ve been given a list of 10 people that I’m supposed to call on and you’re all supposed to ask me one question, but I’m sure you’ll ask me more. So let me start off with the list I’ve been given,” Biden said.