Via Newsbusters:

Miss Greater Derry beauty pageant in New Hampshire just selected its teen winner to compete for the Miss New Hampshire contest. The winner is none other than a biological male.

Brían Nguyen was and still is a biological male yet won the contest for MISS Greater Derry Scholarship along with a crown and title. He goes by “she/her/hers” according to his Instagram profile.

It makes me laugh that he entered the contest as a female yet still went by the name Brían. Maybe the accent was left to keep the name more feminine?

Keep reading…