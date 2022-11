Just a tad out-of-touch.

According to @spmaloney, Hudson Valley residents who are struggling to put gas in their tank and food on their table should eat Chef Boyardee! I have a better idea — let’s Fire Sean Maloney and reduce inflation so that New Yorkers can afford to live here and eat what they want. pic.twitter.com/NYzXsVyVTM

— Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) November 5, 2022