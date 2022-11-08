Via Daily Caller:

The Florida Department of State sent a letter Monday to the U.S. Department of Justice, notifying the DOJ that monitors from the agency would not be allowed inside polling places on Election Day.

The dust-up between the Florida government and the DOJ comes a day after the Justice Department announced it would dispatch monitors from its Civil Rights Division to observe 64 jurisdictions in 24 states on Election Day.

“Department of Justice monitors are not permitted under Florida law. Section 102.031(3)(a) of the Florida Statutes lists the people who ‘may enter any polling room or polling place’” and “Department of Justice personnel are not included on that list,” General Counsel for the Florida Department of State Brad McVay wrote. He also claimed that “the presence of federal law enforcement inside polling places would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election.”