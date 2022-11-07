Via Daily Caller:

A Democratic think tank released a memo Monday that pointed to the Democratic party being out of touch with voter priorities, values and ideologies.

Third Way, a center-left think tank, criticized the Democratic party following a poll that showed a majority of voters did not identify with the party, predicting trouble for Democrats if things do not change before the 2024 election, according to the memo. The memo further confirmed what recent polls have shown, that the economy, inflation and crime are determining factors for voters as opposed to abortion and climate change.

“If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be in spite of the party brand, not because of it. Despite a roster of GOP candidates who are extreme by any standard, voters see Democrats as just as extreme, as well as far less concerned about the issues that most worry them,” the group wrote in the memo.

Keep reading…