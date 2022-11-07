Via Daily Caller:

The Biden administration placed illegal migrants into taxpayer-funded hotel suites with comfortable accommodations, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) contracting documents obtained by conservative group America First Legal.

Illegal migrants must have access to a number of comfortable accommodations, including room service and child care, while under the care of eligible “service providers,” according to the documents, which were obtained via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. The requirements for some of the illegal migrants include that the “service provider” must provide “meat based courses” at every meal, which is delivered to each illegal migrants’ rooms, “24-hour access” to drinks and snacks, television programming in both English and Spanish and mattresses of a certain thickness.

The contracts also instructed that illegal migrants not be referred to as “prisoners, detainees, aliens or inmates.” They also included child care and laundry services.