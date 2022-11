Via Daily Wire:

On Saturday, President Joe Biden displayed his so-called decency and desire for unity by calling a group of anti-socialist protesters outside his rally “idiots.”

The president, rallying in Joliet, Illinois, was greeted by dozens of protesters holding signs, including ones that said: “Socialism sucks.”

“I love those signs when I came in — socialism. Give me a break, what idiots,” the president barked at attendees before defending Social Security.