Via CNN:

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid called Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on winning Israel’s elections, the prime minister’s office announced Thursday, just under 48 hours after polls closed.

Israel’s Central Election Committee on Thursday announced the final allocation of seats for the 25th Knesset, giving Netanyahu and his likely political allies 64 seats in the legislature, enough for a governing majority.

President Isaac Herzog will begin consultations with politicians on forming a new government after results are officially certified on November 9, he said Wednesday.

A Netanyahu return to the head of government could spell fundamental shifts to Israeli society. A Netanyahu government would almost certainly include the newly ascendant Jewish nationalist Religious Zionism/Jewish Power alliance, whose leaders include Itamar Ben Gvir, once convicted for inciting racism and supporting terrorism.