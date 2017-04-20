Via Newsweek:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday the United States should not be considered an “untouchable” power amid rising geopolitical tensions between the eastern and western worlds.

Appearing before a group of students on the country’s “National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance”—the country’s name for the day marking the anniversary of Iran’s 1979 seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran—Khameini said that the modern U.S. is “very vulnerable” and that the country is no longer the world’s dominant power, Iranian state TV reported.

The comments come amid what has essentially become a “proxy war” in Ukraine between NATO-aligned forces in the west and Russia, which is currently allied with nations like China in the east, as well as the current Iranian regime, which has supplied it with weapons.