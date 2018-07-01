Via Daily Wire:

Democratic House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) compared the state of American democracy to Weimar Germany.

In an interview with Fox News Friday, Clyburn reacted to the violent attack on Paul Pelosi last week. Clyburn said that the country was following the path of the Weimar Republic in 1930s Germany, the fall of which led to the rise of an authoritarian leader, Adolf Hitler. Clyburn’s comments are the latest example of Democrats and media figures’ escalating, alarmist rhetoric about “threats to democracy” posed by Republicans.

“This is what happens in a country that follows what happened in Germany in the early 30s,” Clyburn told Fox News. “I said this in 2018, and caught a lot of hell from a lot of people for having said it. But it was true then, and it’s true now: this country is on track to repeat what happened in Germany when it was the greatest democracy going, when it elected a chancellor who then co-opted the media. This past president called the press the enemy of the people. That is a bunch of crap. … And that is what’s going on in this country.”