Via Free Beacon:

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman on Wednesday compared the 9/11 attacks, in which Islamist terrorists murdered 2,977 Americans, to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Speaking at a campaign event in Erie, Pa., Fetterman said his feeling following the Capitol riot was “similar” to that after he watched airplanes fly into the World Trade Center in New York City.

“It was jarring,” he said. “The last thing I would actually think it was similar, that feeling of 9/11, you see the planes hit. Where this idea you just watch this, I can’t believe you have thousands of people overrunning our government like that.”