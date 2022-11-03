Via Daily Caller:

Senior adviser to President Joe Biden, Keisha Lance Bottoms, said Thursday morning on MSNBC that former President Donald Trump is responsible for the rise in violent crimes.

Bottoms joined “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” where she was asked how the White House responds to criticism that the administration is not doing enough to talk about issues that matter most to voters, like crime.

“Well, the president has been out on the road and if anyone has been paying attention they heard him speaking to the issues that are facing the American people and I also want to remind the American people that this uptick in crime was experience in 2020, this is when this began and the people know who was the president at the time,” Bottoms said.

