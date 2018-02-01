Semi-fascists unavailable for comment.

Via DW:

President Joe Biden is so unpopular that candidates in the 2022 midterm elections don’t want him anywhere near them. So former President Barack Obama had to come out of retirement to try to help floundering Democrats.

Last weekend he swooped into Michigan to endorse Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a campaign rally in Detroit. There, he chastised politicians (Republicans, not Democrats) for creating what he called a “dangerous climate” with their “demonizing” rhetoric.

“When we don’t just disagree with people but we start demonizing them, making wild crazy allegations about them, that creates a dangerous climate,” Obama said as the crowd applauded.

