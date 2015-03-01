Via Daily Wire:

American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten faced heavy scrutiny after publicizing her support for an article published Monday, which called on its readers to declare “amnesty” for spreading misinformation during the COVID pandemic.

Brown University economist Emily Oster penned the article for The Atlantic, dubbed “Let’s Declare A Pandemic Amnesty,” on Monday, urging everyone to “forgive one another” for their words and actions over the virus.

Weingarten, who used her influence to ensure schools kept their doors closed to children during the pandemic and forced mask mandates on children that led to disastrous consequences for students, retweeted the author sharing her latest article, saying, “I agree with @ProfEmilyOster on this.”

