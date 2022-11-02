Via Daily Wire:

Actress Anne Hathaway said Tueday that abortion can be “another word for mercy,” and advocated for abortion in the context of women advancing in their careers.

“My own personal experience with abortion — and I don’t think we talk about this enough — abortion can be another word for mercy,” the 39-year-old told the women of “The View.”

“We don’t know,” Hathaway continued. “We know that no two pregnancies are alike, and it follows that no two lives are alike, it follows that no two conceptions are alike.”

