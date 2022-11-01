Via Summit News:

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has gone fully mask off and is now calling for the overthrow of “the whole capitalist system.”

Thunberg made the extremist comments during an appearance on Sunday night at London’s Royal Festival Hall to promote her new ‘Climate Book’.

As we have previously documented, the climate change agenda is merely radical leftism dressed up in a more palatable format.

The co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, the offshoot of which, Just Stop Oil, is currently engaged in blocking roads across London, admitted in his own words that his movement “isn’t about the climate.”

