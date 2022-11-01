Via CNS News:

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said Monday that Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei offered President Biden a chance to deport migrants before they even got into Mexico, but Biden refused.

He said that Border Patrol agents aren’t even patrolling the southwest border anymore, because they’ve all been assigned to “administration duties.”

“This administration is clearly set on allowing this to continue. A very disturbing report came out today that the president of Guatemala offered president Biden a chance to deport these individuals before they even got into Mexico, let alone the United States,” he told Fox News’ “Your World with Neil Cavuto.”

“The president of Guatemala said, ‘All you have to do is provide us with planes, and we will deport them back,’ taking the burden off the United States altogether if we would have done that, but, this is something that the Biden administration has continued to refuse. All solutions, every single one of them that have been presented to this administration, they continue to refuse to implement — no new policies, no new programs,” he said.

