Via Daily Wire:

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) called out Fox News host Jesse Watters, blaming him personally for “aiding and abetting” the alleged violent attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

Newsom argued that Watters, among others, had “dehumanized” Speaker Pelosi — and he claimed that had helped to foster a climate where political violence seemed reasonable.

“I’ve seen the dehumanization of Nancy Pelosi. I don’t think anyone’s been dehumanized like she has consistently. I watched this one guy, Jesse Watters or something on Fox News, and what he’s been saying about Paul Pelosi the last five, six months, mocking him consistently. Don’t tell me that’s not aiding and abetting all of this. Of course it is,” Newsom argued.

