Over the years, the U.S. has donated billions of tax dollars to the Palestinians—becoming the Palestinian Authority’s largest donor. Yet Palestinian leaders claim they “don’t trust America” and see it as the “enemy.” Vladimir Putin and Russia, on the other hand, are seen as allies and supporters.

In his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Kazakhstan, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas made his sentiments quite clear: “We don’t trust America, and you know our position. We don’t trust them and don’t rely on them, and we won’t accept under any circumstances to America being the sole party in resolving the problem.”

Speaking before Abbas, Fatah Central Committee member Abbas Zaki lamented that while the U.S. used to be a friend of the Palestinians, it is no longer. Today it is “the enemy.”

“We have many friends in the world,” he said, “while the U.S. has retreated, and it is the enemy and Israel is its claw in the region.”