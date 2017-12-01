Yes, please.

Via Daily Wire:

The Supreme Court heard two cases on Monday that could lead justices to rule against affirmative action, a policy by which universities promote individuals of various minority groups in admissions processes.

Students for Fair Admissions, a legal advocacy group which opposes affirmative action, has filed complaints against both Harvard University and the University of North Carolina for “employing racially and ethnically discriminatory policies and procedures” when accepting students. The lawsuit against Harvard argued that Asian-American students need significantly higher standardized test scores to gain entrance into elite colleges.

