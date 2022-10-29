Via Townhall:

President Joe Biden is blaming Republicans for the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi.

Calling the gruesome attack “despicable,” Biden claimed it stemmed over time because of “lies” Republicans have said about the 2020 election.

“And what makes us think that one party can talk about stolen elections, COVID being a hoax, that it’s all a bunch of lies, and it does not affect people who may not be so well balanced,” Biden said.

The president then claimed that the attack was in connection to the January 6 Capitol protests, saying that he used the same “chant.”

