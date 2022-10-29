Guess again.

Via Daily Wire:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton jumped on the bandwagon on Saturday, joining a number of liberal pundits and elected Democrats who blamed the Republican Party for an alleged violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul.

Clinton echoed the sentiments — if not the words — of people like President Joe Biden and MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell, who suggested that the rhetoric and politically charged anger that had spawned the January 6th riot on Capitol Hill had spread to Pelosi’s San Francisco home.

“The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories,” Clinton tweeted. “It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result. As citizens, we must hold them accountable for their words and the actions that follow.”

Keep reading…