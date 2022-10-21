Via Daily Wire:

A California district superintendent recently announced that a high school football team was no longer allowed to display the Thin Blue Line at its games, but that didn’t stop Saugus High School players.

When most of the team ran onto the field Friday night, the tradition of the Thin Blue Line Flag was absent. Two players then came onto the field carrying an American flag and a Thin Blue Line flag, even after Superintendent Mike Kuhlman announced they weren’t allowed to show the flag supporting law enforcement, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Signal.

According to the local news report, Kuhlman announced the decision to ban the team from displaying the flag without the Hart District School Board hearing the issue. The district reportedly received complaints about Saugus High School players carrying the flag onto the field before games because people found it divisive.

