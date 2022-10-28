Via Daily Caller:

An assailant broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul’s home in San Francisco early Friday morning, violently attacking him, according to a spokesperson for Pelosi.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement.

Pelosi and her protective detail were in Washington, D.C. when the break-in occurred, according to the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP). USCP California Field Office personnel arrived on the scene quickly, and the police force is helping the FBI and San Francisco Police with a joint investigation of the incident, it announced.