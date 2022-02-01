Via Gallup:

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is 40%, a step down from the 44% measured in August but still above his term-low 38% from July. In all other months in 2022, his approval rating has been in the 40% to 42% range.

The Oct. 3-20 survey finds 56% of Americans disapproving of Biden’s performance, unchanged from September and midway between his highest (59% in July) and lowest (53% in August) disapproval scores this year. […]

Thirty-nine percent of political independents approve of the job Biden is doing, which is slightly above the 36% average approval rating among independents from January to September.