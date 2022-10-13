Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden appeared to suggest on Wednesday that airlines were engaging in racial discrimination when they charged a premium for seats with more legroom, saying that “people of color” were most impacted by the additional fees.

The president was addressing what he referred to as “junk fees” — from concert ticket “processing fees” and additional booking fees tacked on by resorts and hotels to fees charged by airlines to guarantee a seat with a little more space between the purchased seat and the seat directly in front of it — and he argued that those fees disproportionately impacted those with lower income levels in addition to “people of color.”

