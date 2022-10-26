Crime is that bad.

Via DC:

MSNBC host Al Sharpton lambasted “latte liberals” in the Democratic Party Wednesday for failing to properly understand voters’ concerns with crime.

“I think that what is being misread is that there is a misreading of wanting criminal justice reform, police reform and in wanting proper policing,” Sharpton told “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough. “And as crime’s in spike in some areas, even more policing, we just elected a black policeman, the mayor of New York, and he had overwhelming black support.”

“The latte liberals are talking to the guy that gives them the syrup in their latte and not talking to the people that they claim they speak for,” Sharpton said.