Nothing to do with the Dems lurch to the far-left.

Via The Hill:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says her party has never made an effort to win over Hispanic voters.

Speaking on Tuesday’s “Pod Save America” podcast, Ocasio-Cortez addressed why she thinks some Democratic voters are leaving the party.

“I can at least say with Latino voters, we’ve never tried as a party. The Democratic Party has not tried in terms of Latino electorates,” she said.