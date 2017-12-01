Via DW:

Hillary Clinton is getting a jump on 2024 election denial.

The former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state, and twice-failed presidential candidate recently warned that “Right-wing extremists” are plotting to steal the 2024 presidential election. Clinton made the divisive claim in a video released last week and addressed to “Indivisibles.”

“Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election,” Clinton said, urging her followers to help “crush the coup” she believes could happen in two years. “And they’re not making a secret of it.”

