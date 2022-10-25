Via Daily Wire:

…And the AP is making sure it controls the language it delivers to its mostly liberal readers.

“Vanderbilt to review gender-affirming surgeries for minors,” the AP headlined a story earlier this month. No, the wire service didn’t use the term “mutilation of children,” instead it is “gender affirming.”

“Officials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced Friday that they are pausing gender-affirming surgeries for min

ors in order to review their practices,” the article said. In all, the piece used the term seven times.

