Via Newsweek:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, was criticized on Sunday for downplaying inflation, which reached a rate of 8.2 percent in September—higher than the expected figure of 8.1 percent.

CBS News host Margaret Brennan asked Pelosi on Face the Nation on Sunday about her thoughts on projections that Republicans will win control the House in the upcoming midterm election. “How do you shift the momentum?” Brennan asked.

Pelosi responded with a long answer, in which she mentioned inflation and described it as a global issue.

“The fact is… when I hear people talk about inflation… we have to change that subject. Inflation is a global phenomenon,” Pelosi said.